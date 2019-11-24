Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Annetta Christoferson. View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Memorial service 11:00 AM Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Stanwood , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

May 10, 1930 - Nov. 16, 2019 Betty A. Christoferson passed away peacefully on November 16, 2019 after being surrounded by her loved ones. Born on May 10, 1930 in Bellingham, Washington, she was the eldest child of William and Edna Sneve. Betty grew up with her sister Alice in Silvana, Washington and graduated from Arlington High School in 1948. She worked at PictSweet and Twin City Foods. She went on to work in the family business, Stanwood Redi-Mix Inc., where she was "mom" to the entire crew. Betty was a loving, strong woman who always put family first. She was a caretaker, always made time for visitors, and would ensure everyone had something to eat, especially peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and friends, preparing holiday meals (everyone loved her rolls), and spending many summers and vacations at Wapato Point on Lake Chelan. She was a caring, kind, and devoted friend, wife, mother, and grandparent. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, son, Warren and sister, Alice Jacobs. She is survived by her children: Ken Christoferson Jr. (Barbara); Sharon Acuff (David); Jeanne Christoferson; Brian Christoferson (Cindy); Linda Schoen; grandchildren: Kimberly Acuff (Armando); Erik Christoferson (Erin); Shari Acuff; Julie Acuff (Jack); Alyssa Fox (Kyle); Andrew Christoferson (Lauren); Nathan Schoen; Kelsey Schoen; Missi Christoferson; and Alex Christoferson; and great grandchildren: Veda Acuff-Nienhuser; Madalyn, Luka, and Evelyn Christoferson; Amerann, Quenby, Pike, and Holiday Fox; and Chloe Steinart; sister-in-law Grace Barlond; nephew David Jacobs and niece Karalee Jacobs; as well as many extended family members. Our family extends our deepest gratitude to the entire staff at Crestview Adult Family Home for the loving care they provided, as well as the team with Providence Hospice who provided support during her last days. Memorial service will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Stanwood, Washington on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 am. Reception following the service at the Sons of Norway. Memorial donations may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church or . Arrangements are under the care of Gilbertson Funeral Home in Stanwood, Washington.



