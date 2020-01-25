Betty Ann (Ekblad) Beasley June 14, 1929 - January 22, 2020 Betty Ann (Ekblad) Beasley was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1929 in Madrid, IA to loving parents, Rev. Folke David Ekblad and Alta Bernice Evangeline (Larson). She went to heaven on January 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Mother of five children, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Betty Ann was a faithful active Christian. She is preceded in death by her husband, Neil Emerson Beasley; son, Kent Wellington Beasley; and sister, Priscilla Sherotsky. She moved to Seattle after WW2 with her parents and siblings from Greeley CO, attended Garfield High School and Seattle Pacific College. Memorial service to be held January 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church in Everett, WA. She will join her husband at Tahoma National Cemetery on his birthday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. prompt graveside service. In lieu of flowers, treat a stranger with God's great kindness.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 25, 2020