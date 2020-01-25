Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Beasley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Ann (Ekblad) Beasley June 14, 1929 - January 22, 2020 Betty Ann (Ekblad) Beasley was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1929 in Madrid, IA to loving parents, Rev. Folke David Ekblad and Alta Bernice Evangeline (Larson). She went to heaven on January 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Mother of five children, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Betty Ann was a faithful active Christian. She is preceded in death by her husband, Neil Emerson Beasley; son, Kent Wellington Beasley; and sister, Priscilla Sherotsky. She moved to Seattle after WW2 with her parents and siblings from Greeley CO, attended Garfield High School and Seattle Pacific College. Memorial service to be held January 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church in Everett, WA. She will join her husband at Tahoma National Cemetery on his birthday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. prompt graveside service. In lieu of flowers, treat a stranger with God's great kindness.



Betty Ann (Ekblad) Beasley June 14, 1929 - January 22, 2020 Betty Ann (Ekblad) Beasley was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1929 in Madrid, IA to loving parents, Rev. Folke David Ekblad and Alta Bernice Evangeline (Larson). She went to heaven on January 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Mother of five children, 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Betty Ann was a faithful active Christian. She is preceded in death by her husband, Neil Emerson Beasley; son, Kent Wellington Beasley; and sister, Priscilla Sherotsky. She moved to Seattle after WW2 with her parents and siblings from Greeley CO, attended Garfield High School and Seattle Pacific College. Memorial service to be held January 26, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church in Everett, WA. She will join her husband at Tahoma National Cemetery on his birthday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. prompt graveside service. In lieu of flowers, treat a stranger with God's great kindness. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close