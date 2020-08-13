Betty Conley was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on January 10, 1928 and went to her final rest on August 10, 2020 at a nursing facility in Shoreline, Washington at the age of 92.

After moving around the country with her family, Betty settled in Everett as a teen and graduated from Everett High School in 1947. She married Fred Conley in the fall of that same year, and they had two children.

Before the kids came along, she and Fred took many motorcycle trips with a group of their long-time friends. Betty enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking, and canning the fruits and vegetables she grew on a ten-acre farm in Lynnwood. In later years she liked to travel with her daughter, especially to Las Vegas and the Oregon Coast.

She was a loving wife and mother and had many great friends who will miss her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her husband Fred Sr. and her son Fred Jr.

She is survived by her daughter Marcie, grandson Derek and great-grandsons Jameson and Skyler.

Now you can relax. Sleep well, Mom.

