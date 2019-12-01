Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty D. Cook. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Feb. 7, 1923 – Oct. 27, 2019 Betty was born on February 7, 1923 in Startup, WA. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 27, 2019. Betty married Alex Cook in 1941 and resided in Robe Valley for 66 years. Betty's joy was raising her three children, Marie, Joann and Rick. She loved gardening, canning, cooking and taking care of their farm animals. Betty belonged to the Robe Firebells and was an instrumental part in raising money for the fire department. Her greatest joy was time spent with her children, grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren. Five years after her husband Alex's passing, Betty moved to "Golden Pond" in Granite Falls, WA where she made many friends, her special friend, Joan being one of them. Betty is survived by her three children, Marie Tharp, Joann Gordius (Bill) and Rick Cook (Brenda); and grandchildren, Bobbie, Pam (Ron), Angie, Kyle, Timmy (Nikki), nine great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and her brothers, Richard and Jerry Roberts. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Alex; her parents, four siblings, her son-in-law, Bob Tharp and granddaughter, Becky Peterson. Betty's family would like to thank Comfort N Caring Adult family Home in Everett, WA for the great care of our mother. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Granite Falls American Legion Hall.



