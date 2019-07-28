Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty D. Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Betty D. Williams Betty D. (Espe) Williams, 84, of Arlington, WA, passed away July 20, 2019. Born in Bryant, WA, on July 31, 1934, to George and Sylvia Espe, Betty graduated from Arlington High School in 1951. She completed nurses training at Everett General Hospital in 1954. Her professional life as an RN began at Cascade Valley Hospital in Arlington. After serving as a School Nurse in the Arlington Schools, she found her calling and enjoyed 27 years as a pediatric nurse for Dr. Thompson at the Everett Clinic. Betty married Bob in 1955, and they enjoyed 62 years of adventure together. They worked together with the Bryant community fundraising, building, and beginning the Bryant fire department. Betty was involved in the Fireman's Auxiliary and was district secretary. She and Bob were fully responsible for the Loyal Heights Community Hall for 16 years and active volunteers in the community. Together they enjoyed a lifetime of family and friend's recreation beginning with boating in the San Juan Islands and ending with snow-birding in their motor home. Betty was known for being the consummate hostess, who served coffee, tea and cookies whenever friends stopped by. She loved the outdoors and valued her family and lifetime friendships. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her brother, Arnold Espe, and niece, Inga Espe. She is survived by her son, Mark (Marla) Williams and daughter, Marilee (Gary) Falde, and grandchildren, Brady and Bryan Williams; Derek (Courtney) Falde, and Katrina (Toby) Lounsbury. A memorial service will be at 12:00 noon on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. 615 E. Highland Drive, Arlington, with a luncheon reception to follow in the adjacent hall.





