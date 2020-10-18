1/
Betty Garrison
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty was born in Everett, WA. She is survived by her husband Charles Garrison and her children Tracey Shepard, Charles Garrison (Lisa) and Tisha Garrison (Garth) and by her grandchildren Geoffrey, Jesse, Kayla, Karlea, Charlie, James,Andrew, Kylea, Kelsey, and Noah and 3 great grandchildren, Adreian, Sonny and Brantley.

Betty is survived by her mother Orpha Bogart, brother Bud Stribling, sisters Rhonda Bogart, Norine Jackson, and Step sister Lonnie Peterson.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Nick Lowe and sister Barbara Cope, brothers Art and Tom Stribling, father Laurin Stribling and step Father Cliff Bogart.

 

Betty was an wonderful Wife, Mom, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She loved her family and she loved God. Betty was loved by all of us and will be missed greatly. She is happy and in heaven with her brothers and sisters.

 

A memorial will be held Saturday, Oct. 24th 12pm to 4pm at 7128 71st Ave. NE, Marysville, WA 98270. 

March 31, 1956 - October 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved