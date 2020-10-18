Betty was born in Everett, WA. She is survived by her husband Charles Garrison and her children Tracey Shepard, Charles Garrison (Lisa) and Tisha Garrison (Garth) and by her grandchildren Geoffrey, Jesse, Kayla, Karlea, Charlie, James,Andrew, Kylea, Kelsey, and Noah and 3 great grandchildren, Adreian, Sonny and Brantley.

Betty is survived by her mother Orpha Bogart, brother Bud Stribling, sisters Rhonda Bogart, Norine Jackson, and Step sister Lonnie Peterson.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Nick Lowe and sister Barbara Cope, brothers Art and Tom Stribling, father Laurin Stribling and step Father Cliff Bogart.

Betty was an wonderful Wife, Mom, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She loved her family and she loved God. Betty was loved by all of us and will be missed greatly. She is happy and in heaven with her brothers and sisters.

A memorial will be held Saturday, Oct. 24th 12pm to 4pm at 7128 71st Ave. NE, Marysville, WA 98270.

March 31, 1956 - October 5, 2020