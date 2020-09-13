Betty was born in Chamberlain, SD to Carroll and Pearl Brade on March 11th, 1929. When Betty was 14 the family moved to Washington State for work. First settling in Seattle where Betty went to Highline Junior High. In 1944 Betty's family moved north to Marysville (Tulalip). The bought a small store on the Tulalip Reservation. Betty's father and brother built up the store so that the family could live there.Betty went to Marysville High School starting as a sophomore. In 1943 Betty met the love of her life George David Hopp. Betty and George were married March 7, 1946 one year before she graduated high school in 1947.Betty and George were able to build a house on the street the store was on where they raised their family of 5 boys. Living next to her brother and his family with their parents just down the street.When he youngest of Betty's boys was twelve in 1971, she began teaching. Betty loved teaching and enjoyed her years at Lakewood Elementary. She retired in 1988. After retirement she and George began traveling. They enjoyed their cross county trips.In 1995 George passed away. Betty was able to continue living in the family home until 2017 when she broke her back and needed help. Tom and Cheri (son) opened their home and took good care of her.Betty leaves behind her sons David (Karen), Daniel (Barbara), Tom (Cheri), Ken (Thelma) and John (Beth). Betty also lives behind 12 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren who love and adore their Nana B.Betty also leaves behind her only sibling, her brother Conrad (Lois) Brade. She adored her brother and told many stories about their growing up together. She leaves behind her nieces and nephew that have fond memories of growing up next door to her.Mom will be missed by all of us.March 11, 1929 - September 5, 2020