1/1
Betty Hopp
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty was born in Chamberlain, SD to Carroll and Pearl Brade on March 11th, 1929. When Betty was 14 the family moved to Washington State for work. First settling in Seattle where Betty went to Highline Junior High. In 1944 Betty's family moved north to Marysville (Tulalip). The bought a small store on the Tulalip Reservation. Betty's father and brother built up the store so that the family could live there.
Betty went to Marysville High School starting as a sophomore. In 1943 Betty met the love of her life George David Hopp. Betty and George were married March 7, 1946 one year before she graduated high school in 1947.
Betty and George were able to build a house on the street the store was on where they raised their family of 5 boys. Living next to her brother and his family with their parents just down the street.
When the youngest of Betty's boys was twelve in 1971, she began teaching. Betty loved teaching and enjoyed her years at Lakewood Elementary. She retired in 1988. After retirement she and George began traveling. They enjoyed their cross county trips.
In 1995 George passed away. Betty was able to continue living in the family home until 2017 when she broke her back and needed help. Tom and Cheri (son) opened their home and took good care of her.
Betty leaves behind her sons David (Karen), Daniel (Barbara), Tom (Cheri), Ken (Thelma) and John (Beth). Betty also lives behind 12 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren who love and adore their Nana B.
Betty also leaves behind her only sibling, her brother Conrad (Lois) Brade. She adored her brother and told many stories about their growing up together. She leaves behind her nieces and nephew that have fond memories of growing up next door to her.
Mom will be missed by all of us.
March 11, 1929 - September 5, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
3606593711
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We did a lot with your family as kids. She will be remembered fondly.
Val Roth (Andersen)
September 15, 2020
Dan, Tom. and all the Hopp boys and their children- Please accept my condolences on the recent passing of your mother & grandmother.
Vincent Turner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved