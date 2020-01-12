Betty Jane Daniels-Mantik Betty Daniels-Mantik, of Stanwood, Washington died December 6, 2019. Just two days short of her 98th birthday. Betty, was born on December 8, 1921 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. A long time resident of Lake Shoecraft, she was a master quilter and needlework enthusiast. Mom was preceded in death by husbands: Donald Daniels (1976) and Daniel Mantik (1999). Betty is survived by her three children: George (Sue) Daniels, Donnett (Mike) McKean, and Beth (Bryan) Keller along with their children and their families. Thank you mom for your beautiful quilts in our homes so we can love and honor you always. At her request only family attended her graveside internment.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020