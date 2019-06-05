Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. Freilinger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Betty Jean Freilinger Betty Freilinger, 90, passed away May 25, 2019 at hospice care in Providence Hospital and into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Betty Jean was born in Carbonado, WA, on January 19,1929. She was raised in many different areas as her father traveled and was a truck driver, but a bulk of her childhood was spent in Port Angeles, WA. She was a faithful and loyal member of Arlington Assembly of God for over 40 years. She was a loving and dedicated housewife who raised six children. Betty Jean was a very talented, gifted musician. She learned to play an accordion first, and then moved on to a saxophone. She knew all of the popular songs and could play any piece provided to her. She was, also, well known for her love of people. She was a very giving, generous soul who made everyone including strangers feel welcome. Betty Jean really was a walking angel on earth and is now added to heaven's collection of angels. She is survived by her six children: Harold (Lynda), Darryl (Helen), Cheryl (Thomas), Les (Linda), Deanne (Robert), Thomas (Arlene); her grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Dave (Roberta), and numerous friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lester, her parents, Harold and Erma Bates, and her sister, Joy Ann Jensen. The family would like to thank The Hospice Care Center of Providence Hospital for her peaceful journey. A Celebration Of Life will be held at Arlington Assembly of God on July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Hospice Care Center of Providence Hospital. Private Internment at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA, with her beloved husband, Lester Leroy Freilinger. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 5, 2019

