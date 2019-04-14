Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. Pittman. View Sign

Betty J Pittman (Haight) passed away on April 7, 2019, at Evergreen Hospice Center, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born August 18, 1936, in Snohomish, WA, and graduated from Lake Stevens High School in 1954. Ever determined to provide for her family, she raised her five children as a single mother. Working two, and sometimes three jobs at a time, her immense strength and courage were a force to be reckoned with. Imparting the values of both a strong work ethic and boundless creativity, Betty taught her children that they could truly do or create anything. In her later years, Betty thoroughly enjoyed making and selling crafts in craft shows, her favorite being the Green Acres Park bazaar to raise funds for the local Bothell Fire Department. Betty was preceded in death by her son, Brian Schultz, and husband, Denman Pittman. She is survived by daughters, Vicki Ray (Greg), Tammy Medema (James), sons, Craig Schultz (Carolyn), and Todd Schultz (Stephanie), as well as seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her beloved twin sister, Nancy Heath, and brother, Patrick Haight. Memorials may be made to Evergreen Hospice Center in Kirkland, WA.



