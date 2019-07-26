Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane (Luntey) Keck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dec. 21, 1918 - Dec. 30, 2018 Betty Jane (Luntey) Keck passed away December 30, 2018 in Edmonds, WA. She was born on December 21, 1918 to Bertha Mangelsdorf Luntey and Benjamin Luntey in Atchison, KS. At an early age, she moved with her family to the small town of Buhl in southern Idaho. She shared that she had fond memories of ice skating on frozen ponds in the winter, swimming during the summer and walking to school. She spent parts of several summers at her maternal grandparents home in Atchison, KS, enjoying family reunions with her many uncles, aunts and cousins. She graduated from Buhl High School in 1937. Betty attended The College of Idaho (now Albertson College) in Caldwell, ID and Washington State College (now Washington State University) in Pullman, WA, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and then her Masters Degree. She taught school at Central Washington College of Education, and then taught in the public schools in Portland, OR and in Pullman, Monroe and Marysville in Washington State. She met her future husband, Gordon Keck, through Gordon's sister, Mabel, who was one of Betty's roommates. Betty and Gordon were married in Monroe, WA in 1951 and raised four children on a farm there. Betty taught P.E. in Marysville for over 20 years before retiring in 1978. She and Gordon spent the next 20 years traveling the country and spending time with their four grandchildren. She was a long-time member of the Tualco Grange and the Monroe United Methodist Church. Over the years, Betty has been an avid reader, a crossword puzzle solver and a fan of the Seattle Mariners. In 1994, Betty and Gordon sold the farm and moved into the town of Monroe. They moved to assisted living in Monroe in 2006 and Gordon passed away in 2008. Betty resided in the Lynnwood, WA area for the last few years. Last year she welcomed her first great-grandchild. She is survived by brother, Eugene Luntey; her sons, Warren, Howard and Alan (Shawn) Keck; daughter, Barbara Bisio; grandchildren, Tony (Sara) Bisio, Ben Keck, Trevor Mercier, Aaron Keck; and great-grandson, Oliver Bisio; and several nephews and nieces. Family and friends enjoyed a wonderful celebration of Betty's life at her 100th birthday party prior to her passing. We want to thank everyone for sharing warm memories and all of the heartfelt wishes. Our family would love for her to be remembered as she was that day. Betty's family will be scattering her ashes at a later date.



