Betty Jean (Fiddler) Emory Betty Emory, 90, of Lake Stevens, WA passed away February 20, 2020. Betty Jean (Fiddler) was born on a small farm near Sequim, WA to Merton and Margaret Fiddler. She was the oldest of four and was on the honor roll at both Sequim High School and Northwest College in Seattle where she met and married Leonard Emory of Arlington, WA. They pastored the Assembly Of God church in Sumas, WA for several years then became missionaries to Paraguay. Returning to the states permanently in 1966, they have lived in Marysville, WA; Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and finally Lake Stevens. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; son, Verle, and her sisters, Marilyn (Wilson) and Dorothy (McComb); and daughter-in-law, Vicki (Emory). She is survived by husband, Leonard; brother, Gene Fiddler of Sequim; son, Doyle of Claremore, OK; daughter, Cheryl Greenwood (Charlie) of Arlington, WA; son, Bryan (Lesley) of Plantation, FL; daughter, Krystal Rockwood (Dean) of Stanwood, WA; and son, Wayne (Tina) of Deerfield Beach, FL; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Betty loved God and worked in numerous ministries in every church they attended over the years, singing in choirs, playing her trumpet in orchestras, teaching, and producing and/or directing in drama productions. Betty was an avid gardener and raised flowers and vegetables everywhere they called home. She will be missed by her family. A Memorial service will be held March 7, 2020 at 3pm at Lake Stevens Assembly of God, 9805 31st Pl. NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258. fb= http://bit.ly/bettyjemory
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 28, 2020