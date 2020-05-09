Betty Jeanne Marie Mallory
1923 - 2020
In Loving Memory Betty Jeanne Marie Mallory January 12, 1923 - April 25, 2020 Jeanne, age 97, passed away on April 25, 2020 in Reedsport, Oregon. She was predeceased by her husband, Clayton; and son, Thomas. She is survived by her son, Michael; grandson, Mathew; niece, Connie; and great-niece, Emily. She will be missed dearly. Funeral services will be held in a private memorial by close family and friends.


Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
