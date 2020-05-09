Betty Joan Fryberg passed away peacefully in Marysville, Washington on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in the presence of her four children following a brief battle with Cancer. Betty was born February 26, 1935 in Dodge City, Kansas. to Walter W. and Lillian M. Drake. There will be a public visitation throughout the day at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home of Marysville on Monday, May 11, 2020. Interment at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date.