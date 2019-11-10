Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty June Atterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nov. 13, 1926 - Oct. 28, 2019 Betty June Atterson passed gently into the loving arms of the Creator in the wee hours on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born on November 13, 1926 to Russell and Hazel Spears in New Castle, IN, Betty was the oldest of three children, including her brothers, Richard and Thomas, all of whom preceded her in death. Her first job was as a soda jerk at the local dime store. She then moved on to become a Chief Operator with the telephone company in New Castle before marrying her husband and moving to Washington State, her adopted native land in 1952. She continued her career in Everett, WA with Western Telephone and later operated an original 31 Flavors ice cream store before becoming a mother and housewife. She ended her working years before retirement as the bookkeeper in the family business for over 30 years. Betty, in her younger days, was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, enjoyed a long and dedicated association with the Whirlybirds Square Dance Club and was highly engaged in her church activities where she served as Platform Chairman, Sunday School Director, licensed teacher and a member of the Board of Directors at Unity Center in Everett for many, many years. Betty's interests ran the gamut. She practiced Tai Chi, was a remarkable seamstress, an accomplished baker and candy maker and a never ending stream of crafts can be counted among her many talents. Her curiosity was boundless and as an avid reader, the subjects ran anywhere from her beloved metaphysics to deep space exploration and science. Betty is survived by her husband of 72 years, Charles; her sons, Gary and Stephen (Heidi), her grandchildren, Stephen (Robyn), Christine (Jeremy); great-grandson, Jace; her niece, Denise; nephew, Mathew (Joan) as well as countless friends and acquantainces, the lives of whom she touched in untold ways. A beacon of love and light, her courageous nature and indomitable spirit will be genuinely missed by those who knew and loved her and we are forever enriched by her presence among us through her 92 years of life. A service in Betty's memory is planned for Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Unity Center for Positive Living, 3231 Colby Avenue, Everett, WA 98201 at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome.



