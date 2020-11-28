Former Everett resident, Betty June Williams, 97, died peacefully with her daughter, grandaughters, 1 great grand daughter and her kitty near her side. Betty joined her husband, son, a great grand daughter and nephew, all who passed too soon.

Betty June (BJ) was born in Evertt in 1923 to Cecil and John Moore. Her sister , (Esther) Mae Anderson lives in Everett. Betty June graduated from Evertett High in 1942 and susequently from Providence Hospital School of Nursing. She married Billy V. Williams shortly afer WWII. BJ had a long career as a RN, expertly balancing work and home. She also traveled with her husand's work, living in various states, countries and cultures before making Milwaukie, Oregon their final home. BJ loved reminiscing and lauging with her sister, Mae, and her neice, Mary Anderson. The memories of all of her Everett family and friends were sweet and the stories endless.

Betty June is survived directly by her daughter, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 1 great grand baby. Her large, extended marriage family surrounded this matriarch with the additional love of sons and daughters- in- law, neices, newphews, grandchildren and great grandchildren and more. BJ was proud of her family and amazed by their brilliance, talent and beauty. She loved to see them happy and laughing and she, too, loved to laugh. Laughing with her two best friends gave her life even more joy.

BJ was known for her sense of humor, sarcastic wit and unique personal style. She will be missed by all who knew her. At her request, no service will be held. Her ashes will mix and drift with those of her husband in a private family gathering at a location chosen by them. Betty June would want the reader of her obituary to be happy, laugh and, if thinking sad thoughts , remember..."This too shall pass".

November 3, 2020