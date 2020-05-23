Betty (Elisabeth) L. Vance – Grove Four days short of her 98th birthday, Betty left our world to be with our Lord on May 11, 2020 after a long and beautiful life in this world. Born on May 15, 1922 in Seattle, Washington to Maud Lee Shannon and Martin Shannon, she was the youngest of five children. While in her twenties the second World War had begun, and she married Clyde W. Vance who she remained married to for 55 years until his passing in 1996. Betty loved the simple things in life like working her garden, attending St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church and cutting her own grass into her eighties! At the young age of 92 she remarried to Gerald Grove, the new love of her life who survives her and misses her dearly. She now joins her brothers and sisters, Larry, Jerry, Madeline, and Margaret in heaven, and her first husband, Clyde. She is survived by her second husband, Gerry; daughters, Louise (Sherril) Valentine and Janet Bruns; stepson, Richard (Kami) Grove; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and many extended family that will miss that 4'9" spark plug of a woman. She was always full of life and a smile and lived a lifetime with a family surrounding her with love. We will all miss her. Sadly, a ceremony will not be held to celebrate her life due to Covid-19 restrictions but will be laid to rest in the Holy Rood Cemetery. Please keep her alive in your thoughts and prayers as we mark the end of a beautiful woman's life and the beginning of her next.