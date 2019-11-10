Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lee Phillips Savage. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Feb. 5, 1922 - Oct. 18, 2019 On October 18, 2019 Betty Lee Phillips Savage, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend and teacher, passed away peacefully at age 97 with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. Betty was born February 5, 1922 to Esther Krause Phillips and Thomas W Phillips. She, along with older sister, Barbara, younger sister, Jacqueline and baby brother, Hayden, were raised in Everett, WA during The Depression. She graduated from Everett High School in 1940 and married naval pilot, Theodore Savage in June 1944. A son, Robert (Skip) was born in 1947 and a daughter, Colleen, in 1958. Betty worked at Frederick and Nelson's for many years, was a PTA president, 4H leader, avid gardener and the world's best apple pie baker. Seriously great pie. She was secretly horrified (but mostly proud) by her children's choices of sporting activities. Hydroplane racing for Skip and horse shows for Colleen. She attended every boat race and every horse show, enthusiastically cheering her kids on. Betty returned to college in her 50's and obtained her teaching degree in early childhood education. She and Ted built their dream retirement home on a beach near Dugualla Bay, Whidbey Island, where they spent many happy years entertaining friends and family. They moved to North Everett in 1990 and after Ted's passing in 2002, Betty got really busy, traveling, taking writing classes and improving her computer skills. At age 80, she began studying Tai Chi at the Everett Senior Center where she met her good friend, John Schultz. John introduced her to an amazing new world of music, art and literature. At age 82 she toured Ireland. At 85, she visited Nepal and China and was able to walk on the Great Wall. Finally, slowing down a little, she made the brave choice to sell her lovely home in Everett and move to Vashon Island to be near Colleen, and her husband, Frank. She lived at Vashon Community Care Assisted Living for the past three years (where, at 96 was elected president for the residents' committee!) Betty was a gracious and beautiful lady who will be remembered for her great intellect, her kindness and complete inability to tell a joke! She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; parents, Thomas and Esther Phillips; sisters, Barbara Cushman (Fran) and Jacqueline Abbott (Charlie); and brother, Thomas Hayden Phillips (MaryJo). She is survived and will be terribly missed by her beloved children, son, Robert (Chona) Savage of Tagaytay, Philippines; daughter, Colleen (Frank) Zellerhoff of Vashon Island; granddaughter, Jennifer (Marq) Savage Dean of Whidbey Island; grandson, Christopher (Pauline) Savage of Seattle; their mother, Jocelyn Batdorf; great-grandsons, Griffin Savage Dean and Sebastian Savage; and granddog, Schotzi. She leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends, especially, dear friend, John Schultz and his furry canine companion, Buddy. A celebration of her life will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home, Friday, November 22, 2019, at noon. A reception will follow from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the same location. The family would like to extend its deepest appreciation and thanks to her friends and caregivers at Vashon Community Care Assisted Living. You are all amazing and wonderful.





Feb. 5, 1922 - Oct. 18, 2019 On October 18, 2019 Betty Lee Phillips Savage, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend and teacher, passed away peacefully at age 97 with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. Betty was born February 5, 1922 to Esther Krause Phillips and Thomas W Phillips. She, along with older sister, Barbara, younger sister, Jacqueline and baby brother, Hayden, were raised in Everett, WA during The Depression. She graduated from Everett High School in 1940 and married naval pilot, Theodore Savage in June 1944. A son, Robert (Skip) was born in 1947 and a daughter, Colleen, in 1958. Betty worked at Frederick and Nelson's for many years, was a PTA president, 4H leader, avid gardener and the world's best apple pie baker. Seriously great pie. She was secretly horrified (but mostly proud) by her children's choices of sporting activities. Hydroplane racing for Skip and horse shows for Colleen. She attended every boat race and every horse show, enthusiastically cheering her kids on. Betty returned to college in her 50's and obtained her teaching degree in early childhood education. She and Ted built their dream retirement home on a beach near Dugualla Bay, Whidbey Island, where they spent many happy years entertaining friends and family. They moved to North Everett in 1990 and after Ted's passing in 2002, Betty got really busy, traveling, taking writing classes and improving her computer skills. At age 80, she began studying Tai Chi at the Everett Senior Center where she met her good friend, John Schultz. John introduced her to an amazing new world of music, art and literature. At age 82 she toured Ireland. At 85, she visited Nepal and China and was able to walk on the Great Wall. Finally, slowing down a little, she made the brave choice to sell her lovely home in Everett and move to Vashon Island to be near Colleen, and her husband, Frank. She lived at Vashon Community Care Assisted Living for the past three years (where, at 96 was elected president for the residents' committee!) Betty was a gracious and beautiful lady who will be remembered for her great intellect, her kindness and complete inability to tell a joke! She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; parents, Thomas and Esther Phillips; sisters, Barbara Cushman (Fran) and Jacqueline Abbott (Charlie); and brother, Thomas Hayden Phillips (MaryJo). She is survived and will be terribly missed by her beloved children, son, Robert (Chona) Savage of Tagaytay, Philippines; daughter, Colleen (Frank) Zellerhoff of Vashon Island; granddaughter, Jennifer (Marq) Savage Dean of Whidbey Island; grandson, Christopher (Pauline) Savage of Seattle; their mother, Jocelyn Batdorf; great-grandsons, Griffin Savage Dean and Sebastian Savage; and granddog, Schotzi. She leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends, especially, dear friend, John Schultz and his furry canine companion, Buddy. A celebration of her life will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home, Friday, November 22, 2019, at noon. A reception will follow from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the same location. The family would like to extend its deepest appreciation and thanks to her friends and caregivers at Vashon Community Care Assisted Living. You are all amazing and wonderful. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 10, 2019

