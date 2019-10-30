July 26, 1935 - October 25, 2019 Betty Smalley passed into the arms of Jesus October 25, 2019. Born on July 26, 1935 in Everett, WA, the daughter of Edwin and Nora Hoglund. She leaves behind three daughters, Kim Eisinger, Michelle Saufferer (Peter) and Annie Jacobsen (John); 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Linda Wilson; and brother, Albert Hoglund. Her love for the Lord and her family were the joy of her life. A memorial celebration of Betty's life will be held November 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 9320 Meadow Way, Everett, WA. 98208.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 30, 2019