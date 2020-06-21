Surrounded by love, mom's heavenly journey began on June 4, 2020. She passed peacefully in her MLT home of 56 years. Mom was a farm girl, raised in Port Angeles. She met a handsome young man in an army uniform. He swept her off her feet and they married five days later. They spent 33 years together, raising six kids, until dad's health called him home.



Waiting to greet her at heavens gate are her husband, Jack (Robert Sr.); daughters, Debbie and Mary; bonus daughter, Stacey; grand kids, Nicholas and Sarah; also her parents, Basil and May; sisters , Myrtle and Velma; step dad, Chester; and partner of 17 years, Bob. Surviving her are her kids, Roberta (Jeff), Robert Jr., Ginny (Brian), and Marty. She had 17 grand kids, 38 great grand kids and a great great grandson. Mom had a heart of gold and loved having a home full of family and friends. Please join us at the family home on August 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. for a potluck memorial gathering. You can contact me at grand parents.rf@gmail.com June 4, 2020



