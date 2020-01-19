Betty Lou Strobel

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Strobel.
Service Information
Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home
409 West Main Street
Monroe, WA
982720118
(360)-794-7049
Obituary
Send Flowers

April 22, 1931-December 29, 2019 Betty grew up in the LDS Church in Manti, UT. She graduated from high school in Portland, OR in 1949. She married her lifelong friend, and her brother, Carl's best friend, Don E. Strobel. They married in the Manti Temple on June 7, 1954. They had five children: Sandra, Marc, Pam, Paul, and Angela. Betty was a bookkeeper for most of her life. Her joy and love was time with her family, their achievements, their smiles, their artwork, their kindnesses, and the many good talks over family dinners and get-togethers. She is survived by her husband, Don; children, Sandra, Marc, Pam, and Paul; and grandchildren, Jeremiah, Anna, Natalie, Lauren, Marquie, Andrew, Chelsea, Katie, Gus, Angela, and A.J.
logo

logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details