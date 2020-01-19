April 22, 1931-December 29, 2019 Betty grew up in the LDS Church in Manti, UT. She graduated from high school in Portland, OR in 1949. She married her lifelong friend, and her brother, Carl's best friend, Don E. Strobel. They married in the Manti Temple on June 7, 1954. They had five children: Sandra, Marc, Pam, Paul, and Angela. Betty was a bookkeeper for most of her life. Her joy and love was time with her family, their achievements, their smiles, their artwork, their kindnesses, and the many good talks over family dinners and get-togethers. She is survived by her husband, Don; children, Sandra, Marc, Pam, and Paul; and grandchildren, Jeremiah, Anna, Natalie, Lauren, Marquie, Andrew, Chelsea, Katie, Gus, Angela, and A.J.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020