Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800

Betty Lou Wockner passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. She was born to Herman and Pearl Iverson, the seventh of eight children, in Oakes, North Dakota on May 21, 1930. The family moved to Washington when she was a child. She attended Roosevelt High School and during that time met Jack Wockner whom she married in 1953. They lived in Seattle, WA for a short time, eventually moving to the Bothell, WA area where they lived until 1992, when they moved to the Clearview, WA area. Betty worked at a variety of jobs over the years saying she wanted to have something interesting to tell her grandchildren about. She was a riveter at Boeing, a telephone operator (when it was switchboard), she sold peanuts at Long Acres, and she was a manager, cocktail server and waitress for many years. At one time she and a friend co-owned a craft store in Brier, WA. There are many times she told us "if I were to go tomorrow, I've had it all and wouldn't change a thing. I married the man I loved (Jack), had two wonderful children - Joseph Wockner and Shelley Bennett, and had seven grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. I've had many friends that I loved dearly, and the only thing that I would ask for is that everyone I loved, knew it." We knew it, Betty. There will be a memorial service in her honor held at Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills at 11 am on Sunday, January 26, 2020.





