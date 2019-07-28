Betty Merner Chamberlin Betty Louise was born in a log house on the shore of Lake Chelan, WA, on January 12, 1925, the fourth of Arthur and Bertha Merner's five children. As a child, she moved with her family to Marysville, WA, where her parents operated a greenhouse business. She attended the old Sunnyside School, and later, Marysville High School, graduating in 1942. At age 17, she was off to the University of Washington. She met and married Donald Chamberlin of Lebanon, OR, in 1944, and they were off together on their first adventure, honeymooning on a mountaintop lookout in Oregon. Together they had five children: Kermit, Anna, Alice, Julie, and Jennifer. Her education incomplete, she returned to Western Washington University and completed a Human Services degree and worked in that field for the remainder of her career. Following her husband Don's death in 2005, her heart was broken after 60 years together, but she lived on at Washington Oaks, Brookdale Retirement Community, and finally at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Burlington, WA. Betty left us on July 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Mary, brothers, Jim and Dave, and many other numerous relatives and friends. She is survived by her oldest brother, Jack; her children; grandchildren, Jake, Heather, Britt, Matt, Hayley, Tyler, Emma, and Karen; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Everett, and Jack; and many nieces and nephews. The family's heartfelt thanks go to the entire staff of Prestige Care and Rehabilitation for their excellent care and concern provided to our mother. No flowers, please. In accordance with her values, we suggest donations to The Nature Conservancy, Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, or other cause of your choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 28, 2019