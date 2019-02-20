Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Marie Simmes. View Sign

February 16, 2019 the Lord called Betty home. Betty was born June 26, 1938 in Hatch, NM, to Marie Alice and Elmer Jeriod Hoover. Betty was predeceased by her mother, father, and brother, Charles Cletus Hoover. Betty leaves behind her husband of nearly 55 years, Theodore Lew Simmes. They had an amazing adventure together. She also leaves her son, Jeriod Wayne Simmes and his partner (Patty) and her daughter, Sherrie Lynn Fletcher and husband (Gary). Betty had four grandchildren, Sarah Hayes (Jason), Rebecca Orr (James), Stephanie Barrett (Ian), and Wade Wessels. She had two step-grandchildren, Stuart Fletcher (Amanda) and Laurel Glover (Tony). Betty had fourteen great grand-children: Ian, Jimi, Cecilia, Lucille, John, Betty, Wade, Delaney, Jack, Max, Anna, Ethan, Piper, and Adeline. Betty also leaves behind sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many cousins. Family meant everything to Betty. Betty loved to travel, read, crochet and watch television, but most of all to be with her family. Betty was a very strong and gracious person. She was always kind, and showed everyone that she loved them. Betty is at peace now. The Celebration of Life will be at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 215 Mukilteo Boulevard, Everett, WA on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. Much appreciation to her doctors, nurses, caregivers, and A Sacred Moment.



