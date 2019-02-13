Sept. 17, 1921 - Feb. 8, 2019 Betty passed away peacefully February 8, 2019 at Skagit Valley Hospital after a brief illness at the age of 97 ½. Betty was born in Kingsley, Iowa and was the oldest daughter of William (Bill) Williams and Mary (Gilmour) Williams. Betty was preceded in death by her younger sister, Barbara Stavig Trulson as well as her parents. Betty also lost her eldest son, Gene, in 2016. Betty married Obert Carl Skodje and together they had two sons, Gene Dennis Skodje and Jeffrey Allan Skodje. Betty was active in the Eastern Star of Alderwood Manor for many years. She was a volunteer of the year for the Burlington Chamber of Commerce in 2007. Betty was known for her love of clothes, pink lipstick and large, dark glasses. She loved to host parties and was known for being a great hostess. Later years Betty married Joe Erickson and together they lived in Washington, Arizona and California until Joe passed away. Betty spent her last years, 12 years or so, living at Creekside Continuing Care Community in Burlington and Salem Village in Mount Vernon, WA. Betty is survived by her son, Jeff (Cathy); grand-daughter, Melissa (John) McCanna and great grand-daughters, Kaitlynn and Kylie, grandson, Mark Skodje, granddaughter, Kaycee Skodje and great grandson, Simeon; as well as Barbara's children, Tracy King, and Art and Steve Stavig. Betty had three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. At Betty's request there will be no funeral service. Arrangements are in the care of Acacia Funeral Home & Crematory, Shoreline, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 13, 2019