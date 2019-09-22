Betty R. Good

Betty Ruth Good Betty Good grew her wings on September 4, 2019. She was born in California on November 19, 1925. She will always be remembered for her love of gardening and her many pets. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William A. Good. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Lohkamp (Larry), her grandson, Mason A. Haight and three great-grandchildren, Joseph and Anthony Haight and Vincent Escalante. There will be no services at her request.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 22, 2019
