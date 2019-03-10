Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty R. Harrison. View Sign

Betty Rose Harrison Betty Harrison, 94, passed away on March 6, 2019. Betty was born on January 18, 1925 in Pasco, WA, to Harvey and Rose Gardner. In 1945, she married John Harrison Jr. They were married for 60 years. They raised two daughters, Sharon and Teresa. She was a member of the F.O.E. 195 Auxiliary, a Golden Eagle and Past President. She loved crocheting and gardening and watching the Mariners play ball. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Wright (J. Hugh) and Teresa Greene; her favorite great-grandson, Mathew Greene, grandson Aaron Greene, great-grandson, Shane Greene; her loving sister-in-law, Ruth Duffy, and many nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John: mother, Rose, father, Harvey, and brothers, Roy, Jim, and Edward. We will all miss her greatly! There will be no services at her request.



