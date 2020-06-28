Betty Taylor

On the evening of June 25th, 2020, Betty passed away peacefully. She was born on July 20, 1925 to Charles and Regina C. Johanson. After graduating from Libby High School in 1943, she started a career working for the federal government, first at Fairchild AFB in Spokane, then at Paine Field Everett, and finally for the Office of Civil Defense/FEMA in Bothell. She was part of the team that served after the Mount St. Helens eruption.
Betty married Brice Taylor in Everett on July 2, 1948 and they enjoyed almost 70 years together. They filled their lives with laughter, friends, and family. They enjoyed traveling and camping, gardening, being with friends, playing cards, golf at Camaloch, and a good martini. Betty had a fun loving spirit that will be missed and fondly remembered. While we are saddened to see her leave, we are incredibly grateful that her battle with dementia has ended, and she is with God in a better place.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Brice, her brother Lester, and sister Alberta. She is survived by her two children Diana (Jim) and Ken (MaryJane), her brother Ron, two grandchildren Charlie (Missy) and Katie (John) and four great-grandchildren.
Our family extends a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Memory Care Stanwood for their support and care during the final years of mom's journey.
Mom, we love you and thank you for all you have given, you will forever be an important part of our lives. A family memorial gathering is planned for a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Betty's name, please do so to the Washington State Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/alzwa/ June 25, 2020
