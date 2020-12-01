1/1
Betty Wright
1937 - 2020
Betty Louise (Bidwell) Wright was born on September 26, 1937 in El Dorado, Kansas to Earl Loyal & Thelma Louise (Frost) Bidwell and passed away in Hesston, KS on November 21, 2020.

Betty married Dean Dale Wright on May 10, 1958 in Whitewater, KS and they were married for 55 years at the time of his passing in September of 2013.

In her younger years Betty taught piano and later worked as an Executive Secretary for Boeing in Everett, WA until her retirement. For several years after she and Dean were snowbirds who enjoyed wintering in Yuma, AZ.

In her free time Betty enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working on various sewing and quilting projects, enjoyed crafting and jewelry making, and was always up for taking a new arts and crafts class to learn something new.

Betty is survived by his her children: Deanna Ice, Monte Wright, Linda Ingram-Criger; Step-children; Jim Stonequist & Susan Crook. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Earl L. and Thelma L. Bidwell; Sisters, Marylan R. Hall & Helen D. Hensiek; Husband; Dean D. Wright; and Granddaughter; Christina Criger.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 AM, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Petersen Family Funeral Home in Newton, KS. This will be followed by a graveside service at Whitewater Cemetery in Whitewater, KS. Please leave a remembrance for Betty and her family at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.



September 26, 1937 - November 21, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
