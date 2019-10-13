Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bevan H. Toneri. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bevan H. Toneri, son of Joseph and Eleanor Toneri, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by love, on September 22, 2019, at the age of 89. He leaves behind, lifetime companion, Delora and her sons, Scott (Julie), Keith and Bob (Kristi); as well as his daughters, Diane (Glenn), Judy and Kristin (Vince). He is also survived by his sister, Jenny (Arnie) and nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bevan will be greatly missed by family and friends. Bevan was often the "center" of a group and a gifted storyteller. He enjoyed many hobbies such as fishing, camping, traveling and of course, card playing! Many a folk preferred not to play poker with Bevan as he was a champion player, winning enough money, while he served in The Korean War, to purchase his first house with first wife, Marilyn. Bevan leaves behind a band of expert cribbage players, all of whom he taught the game. Bevan served the PUD, retiring after 30 years as The PUD's Chief Accountant, managing the department. He was well respected as a boss and colleague, in great part, because of his acceptance of all people and excellent listening skills. He continued his association with the many friends he made while working at The PUD until his passing. Bevan lived his life with heart, humor, compassion for others and a sense of adventure. He was one of a kind and well-loved. It is with great respect we wish Bevan continued joy. His passing is Heaven's gain and our loss. Celebration of Life services were held and well-attended.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 13, 2019

