April 15, 1932 - April 10, 2019 Beverlee Jean Wold was born on April 15, 1932 in Vail, WA to Alexander and Dorothy Kompan and passed away on April 10, 2019 in Everett, WA. She married the love of her life, Gilbert O. Wold, November 20, 1950. They were blessed with four children, Terri, Dorothy, Steve and Gilbert Jr. "Butch". Beverlee loved her family including her cat, Rusty, and taking care of her beautiful garden. She was a proud member of the Rusty Relics Car Club for many years where she and Gilbert enjoyed the lifelong friendships they made during that time. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert; son, Gilbert Jr. "Butch"; and is survived by and will be deeply missed by daughters, Terri Rose (Bill) and Dorothy Duff (Bill); son, Steve Wold (Mary Kay). She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and numerous friends. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at the Terrace at Beverly Lake and Providence Hospice for taking care of her during her final days. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery.





