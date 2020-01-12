Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly A. Ardohain. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Ann Ardohain Beverly Ann Ardohain, 92, born September 9, 1927 passed away January 7, 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease, a disease she had suffered from since 2004. Were it not for her daughter, Michele Fischer's, excellent care for the last 9 1/2 years, her death would certainly have come sooner. Born Beverly Ann Neumann, September 9, 1927, to John and Alice Neumann in Bemidji, Minnesota, the family moved to Machias, Washington in 1936. Beverly graduated from Snohomish High School in 1944 after leaving home at the age of 14. In 1945 she met Michael Ardohain and they were married on January 16, 1946. Mom went back to college in the late 1960's to become a secretary and received her first job at Black Clausen and after a few years there, graduated to Boeing to become their Personnel head for 15 years, after which she retired to care for her ailing husband. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Michael Ardohain, in 1991 and her first born, Duane Ardohain, in 2016. Surviving children are Michele (Larry Fischer), LaReine (Ardohain) Callahan and Terry (Michael Walker). Beverly was blessed with eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She had a special love for all of her children and grandchildren. We are all blessed to have had her as mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Even though these last, almost 10 years, were decimated by this debilitating disease, loving memories persist of her earlier years and the generosity that she displayed by her caring and love. Thank you, Mom...you will never be forgotten. Funeral arrangements are being made through Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home in Marysville, WA, 804 State Street. Service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020. Reception to follow.





