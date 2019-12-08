Beverly Ann Gentzler Sept. -27, 1927--Nov. -17-2019 On November 17, 2019 the world was a little Darker, a lot of people were a lot sadder for this was the day Beverly Ann Gentzler went to be with her Heavenly Father. Beverly passed away at her home in Gold Bar, WA, where she lived for the last 30 years. Preceding her death were her parents, one brother, Carl; one son, James L. Carver, one daughter, Violet M. Kell. Beverly leaves behind six kids: Rick Carver (Terri), Jack Carver, Mike Carver, Diane Bowles (Steve), David Carver, and Wesley Carver. She also leaves behind a number of grandkids, great grandkids, great great grandkids along with a number of friends. Beverly will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her. Hopefully there will be a Celebration of her Life (which lasted 92 years) at a later time.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 8, 2019