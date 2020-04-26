Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Arlene Ammons. View Sign Service Information Wilson's Chapel of the Roses - Roseburg 965 W. Harvard Blvd. Roseburg , OR 97471 (541)-673-4455 Send Flowers Obituary

January 4, 1923 - April 12, 2020 Beverly "Arlene" Ammons of Elkton, Oregon, passed away on April 12, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born in Cataldo, Idaho on January 4, 1923 to parents John and Blanche Kahlor. She attended grade school in Marysville, WA and high school in Everett, WA. Arlene married Zeb Willard Ammons at the age of 17, on May 28, 1940. Together they had four children. In 1942, they moved to Scottsburg, OR and from 1952-1957 she had her first café, "The Logger Burger" in Wells Creek, OR. She then set her sights on something bigger, so in July 1958 "Arlene's Cafe" in Elkton was born. She worked 5am-9pm feeding loggers, locals and many patrons heading to the coast. Arlene made a name for herself, her signature being pies. She started each shift by making 30 pies and 50 apple dumplings. As if the restaurant world wasn't enough, she began a TOPS Club group in 1963, and remained a TOPS Club Member for 57 years, until she passed away. She also taught ceramics from her home. When she sold the restaurant in 1972, she easily shifted into the wonderful role of Grandma, often times making 20+ pies for family gatherings. She was a member of the Elkton Baptist Church and loved spending time with her church family. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Mode of Elkton; daughter-in-law, Candace Ammons of Edmonds, WA; brother, Robert Kahlor of Everett, WA; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Zeb Ammons; sons Gary Ammons and Glen Stuart (infant); and daughter Debra Kay (infant). Arlene will be laid to rest at the family plot in Monroe, WA. A memorial service in Elkton will be announced after the "Stay Home Stay Safe Order" is lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Elkton Baptist Church. Arrangements are through Wilson's Chapel of the Roses in Roseburg, OR.



January 4, 1923 - April 12, 2020 Beverly "Arlene" Ammons of Elkton, Oregon, passed away on April 12, 2020, at the age of 97. She was born in Cataldo, Idaho on January 4, 1923 to parents John and Blanche Kahlor. She attended grade school in Marysville, WA and high school in Everett, WA. Arlene married Zeb Willard Ammons at the age of 17, on May 28, 1940. Together they had four children. In 1942, they moved to Scottsburg, OR and from 1952-1957 she had her first café, "The Logger Burger" in Wells Creek, OR. She then set her sights on something bigger, so in July 1958 "Arlene's Cafe" in Elkton was born. She worked 5am-9pm feeding loggers, locals and many patrons heading to the coast. Arlene made a name for herself, her signature being pies. She started each shift by making 30 pies and 50 apple dumplings. As if the restaurant world wasn't enough, she began a TOPS Club group in 1963, and remained a TOPS Club Member for 57 years, until she passed away. She also taught ceramics from her home. When she sold the restaurant in 1972, she easily shifted into the wonderful role of Grandma, often times making 20+ pies for family gatherings. She was a member of the Elkton Baptist Church and loved spending time with her church family. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy Mode of Elkton; daughter-in-law, Candace Ammons of Edmonds, WA; brother, Robert Kahlor of Everett, WA; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Zeb Ammons; sons Gary Ammons and Glen Stuart (infant); and daughter Debra Kay (infant). Arlene will be laid to rest at the family plot in Monroe, WA. A memorial service in Elkton will be announced after the "Stay Home Stay Safe Order" is lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Elkton Baptist Church. Arrangements are through Wilson's Chapel of the Roses in Roseburg, OR. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close