January 16, 1938 - June 23, 2019 Beverly D. Boyd passed away on June 23, 2019 in Lynnwood, WA. She was born to Joseph I. Keeney and Bessie (Maidie) Bowles on January 16, 1938, in Pullman, WA. Beverly was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mountlake Terrace, WA. In early retirement years, she enjoyed taking trips to various Casino's and lakes, there she and Owen would fish. Other interests included going to the kids' and grandkids' sport activities, bingo and word search. Her husband, Owen E. Boyd; brother, Joseph A. Keeney; sister, Helen (Maxine) Meyer; and nephew, Merle A. Keeney all preceded her in death. She leaves behind a daughter, Vickie R. Burnham; and a son, Douglas O. Boyd, both of Lynnwood, WA; three grandchildren, Ryan R. Burnham, Garin J. Burnham, and Kaytlin D. Burnham, all of Marysville, WA; and three great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Logan, and Stella Burnham. Services will be held at Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Rd, Lynnwood, WA, on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Viewing will be at Noon and the service will start at 1:00 p.m. Donations can be made to SUPPORT7, a non-profit organization that serves southwest Snohomish County.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 28, 2019