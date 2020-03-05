Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Echevarria. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly J. Echevarria {1948-2020} Beverley Jean Echevarria died on February 28, 2020. Jeannie was born to parents, Norma Genevieve (Shelton) Rivera and John Vargas Rivera in Tacoma, WA. She started out as a hairdresser. She worked most of her life as an accountant in the financial department in several companies around Seattle, but most recently at Tulalip Tribes Quil Ceda Village for over a decade. Jeannie worked very hard her whole life for the love of her family. She attended and earned her degree at Everett Community College and the University of Washington. She met her husband, Carlos Echevarria in 1968, they then moved to Puerto Rico, Alaska, and the remainder her life in the Magnolia area of Seattle for 40 years. Carlos and Jeannie would have celebrated 52 years married this year. Jeannie was the big sister and mother to her siblings, brother, John Jr. and Carlos and sister, Lydia. She had three children, Carlos Jr, Jesus and Juan Echevarria. They were the true loves of her life. Her joy was sprung up by her grandchildren, having special relationships with every one: Mekalani Lynn, Jesus Antonio, Alexzes Jeannie, Raihan Shibly, Gia Marie and Cameron, as well as one new bundle of joy on the way. She loved shopping for them and spoiling them. She loved sewing, and traveling and studying. A Celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Greg Williams Court, 6700 Totem Beach Road and Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Greg Williams Court. Burial will follow at Mission Beach Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her son, Jesus Antonio; her parents, Norma and John; her brothers, John and Carlos; and her sister, Lydia. She is survived by her husband, Carlos Echevarria of Seattle; Carlos Echevarria and Katie Moore of Tulalip, WA; Juan and Nazmi Echevarria of Kirkland, WA; daughter, Heather Gobin of Tulalip, WA; and her grandchildren: Mekalani, Jesus, Alexzes, Raihan, Gia and Cameron.





