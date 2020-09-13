1/1
Beverly Ellis
1920 - 2020
Beverly Ellis, passed away Monday morning September 1, 2020 with her daughters by her side. She is preceded in death by her husband Edward R. Ellis and her son Edward J. Ellis. Beverly was born in a log house, built by her father in Mukilteo on February 21, 1920 .

She graduated from Everett High School in 1938 and married Edward R. Ellis in 1940. Together they raised three children a son, Edward J. Ellis (Kellee, Edward), daughters Marilynne (Ellis) Christoferson (Richard, Jeff, Amy), Beth (Ellis) Miller (Ericka, Jaime). She has 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Beverly was an active member of the Mukilteo Historical Society, Mukilteo Presbyterian Church and Rose Point Garden Club. She was an extremely talented artist, seamstress, and gardener. She enjoyed golf, camping and traveling. Beverly loved her hometown of Mukilteo and devoted many hours to community projects. Her 100 years of wonderful memories were shared with many at the light house. Beverly was very proud to have been named Pioneer of the year. Growing up and living in Mukilteo she enjoyed the fellowship with longtime friends and family. Beverly was a devoted wife, mother and friend always thinking of others first "To know her was to lover her". Though our hearts are filled with sadness her family is happy that she is with Jesus and her many friends and family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mukilteo Historical Society or Skagit Valley Hospice.

We reflect on Life's winding and rocky path. Thru sunshine and showers. We learn to adjust and leave a few footprints along the way.

February 20, 1920 - September 1, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
