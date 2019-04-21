Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly J. Douglas. View Sign

Beverly Douglas died peacefully April 10, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born in Groton, South Dakota; the fourth child of Albert and Evelyn (Larson) Bonn. She had seven brothers and one sister. When she was eleven the family moved to Washington. Bev attended Marysville High School finishing in 1948. That summer she met David Bachart, they married in 1949. They were married 33 years, had three children and built a beautiful home. They divorced in 1982. Beverly was a hard worker, this work ethic started when she was young. On the farm many chores had to be done, including helping to care for the younger children in her large family. Gathering eggs, feeding the animals and she did not bat an eye at killing a chicken. Bev worked most of her years for Simpson Lee Paper Mill, then for Everett Pad & Paper. Later she went to the Everett Beauty College receiving her Beautician License, then bartended for the Old Inn Tavern. She enjoyed playing billiards and was a member of several women's teams. Bev also loved being in the sun, gardening and canning items from her garden. She was an excellent seam-stress, a great cook and took pride in her spotless home. Beverly married Robert Douglas in 1986. For thirty three years they've made a happy home. They have delighted in seeing their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and enjoyed their travels in the US, Mexico and Jamaica. The last year of Beverly's life, she resided at Ashley Point Senior Community in Lake Stevens. Beverly is survived by: her husband, Robert; her son, John (Becky), daughters, Kathy and Debbie; her step-son, Bob (MaryAnn) and step-daughters, Ann and Diana; also a total of 20 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. There is a Celebration of Life, May 7, 2019 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4504 Broadway, Everett WA. In lieu of cards or flowers, if you wish please make a donation to Providence Hospice of Everett.





4504 Broadway

Everett , WA 98203

