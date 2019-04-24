Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Jean Walkley January 31, 1945 - April 19. 2019 In the early morning of Friday, April 19, 2019 our beloved Bev walked into God's healing arms. She was a beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, auntie, and G.G. The kindest and most loving heart on earth, she was there for everyone who needed help. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Gregory; her father, Jack Lasater; her sister, Susan; three brothers, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. She leaves behind her loving husband, Dwain; daughter, Tricia Corey; son, Dwain Jr. (Shelly) Walkley; grandchildren, Jack Walkley, Alex Walkley, Steven Walkley, Maia (Manuel) Dalman, Casey Walkley; and great grandchildren, Ayan Webb, Carsen and Viveka Dalman. A memorial service celebrating her life is Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at View Ridge Community Church, 4800 Dogwood Dr., Everett 98203.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 24, 2019

