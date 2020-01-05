Beverly Jane Smith, 88, of Everett, WA passed away into the presence of her Savior on November 24, 2019. She was born August 29, 1931 in Niagara Falls, New York. Beverly is survived by her husband, Loren Smith of 51 years; sister, Grace (Erle) Wirth and sister, Sharon (John) Eggum. She is predeceased by her brother, Lavern (Jeannie) Matthews. Funeral service will be held at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery January 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. There will be a reception immediately following the service and final resting place will be at 1:00 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4504 Broadway Everett, WA 98203. We wish to express our thanks and gratitude to Warm Beach Health Care Center and to Snohomish county Hospice.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 5, 2020