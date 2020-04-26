Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly M. Wolf. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On April 12, 2020 Beverly (Bev) Wolf, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend departed this life at the age of 89. Beverly grew up in Fort Morgan, Colorado, where she met and married her high school sweet heart Wil Wolf in 1950. Beverly and Wil embarked upon a wonderful 69 year marriage. She is survived by her husband, Wil Wolf; daughter, Kay Ruosch; granddaughter, Kimberly Ruosch; daughter in law, Karen Wolf; son in law, Greg Eitelberg; and grandson in law, Nick Busby. Beverly and Wil moved from Colorado to Port Angeles, Washington in 1955 with their two children Joe and Kay. She took great pleasure in raising her children and started pursuing her college degree at the local junior college in Port Angeles. In 1968 the family moved to Edmonds, Washington where Beverly finished her Bachelors of Science Degree in Home Economics and Education from the University of Washington . Shortly after graduation, she secured a teaching position at the Lake Washington School District in the Kirkland area. She spent next 20 years teaching disabled children until she retired at the age of 65. After Beverly retired, she pursued her passion for gardening and horticulture in general. She achieved her Master Gardener status with the Snohomish Master Gardener's Association. She was a very active member of this organization for years sharing her horticulture knowledge with others. She was active in the Edmonds Bloom garden club. Beverly loved life, family, and friends. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2020

