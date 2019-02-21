Beverly A. Nord It is with great sadness that the family of Beverly Ann Nord announces her passing after a brave fight against cancer, on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Bev will be lovingly remem-bered by her husband of 57 years, Dennis and their children, Debra Merritt (Jason), Tracy Harwood (Sunil); foster children: Noh Yang, Sean Tran, Hien Luu; grandchildren, Jessica Rick (Chris), Kaitlyn Chipps (Jordan), Amber Harwood, Ashley Harwood, Sarah Allison, Tyler Harwood and Matthew Sparrow; great-granddaughter, Elouise Rick. A Memorial Service in memory of Bev will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at the Port Susan Camping Club Adult Center, 12015 Marine Dr., Tulalip, WA. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Beverly Nord to the https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 21, 2019