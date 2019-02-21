Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Nord. View Sign

Beverly A. Nord It is with great sadness that the family of Beverly Ann Nord announces her passing after a brave fight against cancer, on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Bev will be lovingly remem-bered by her husband of 57 years, Dennis and their children, Debra Merritt (Jason), Tracy Harwood (Sunil); foster children: Noh Yang, Sean Tran, Hien Luu; grandchildren, Jessica Rick (Chris), Kaitlyn Chipps (Jordan), Amber Harwood, Ashley Harwood, Sarah Allison, Tyler Harwood and Matthew Sparrow; great-granddaughter, Elouise Rick. A Memorial Service in memory of Bev will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at the Port Susan Camping Club Adult Center, 12015 Marine Dr., Tulalip, WA. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Beverly Nord to the



Beverly A. Nord It is with great sadness that the family of Beverly Ann Nord announces her passing after a brave fight against cancer, on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Bev will be lovingly remem-bered by her husband of 57 years, Dennis and their children, Debra Merritt (Jason), Tracy Harwood (Sunil); foster children: Noh Yang, Sean Tran, Hien Luu; grandchildren, Jessica Rick (Chris), Kaitlyn Chipps (Jordan), Amber Harwood, Ashley Harwood, Sarah Allison, Tyler Harwood and Matthew Sparrow; great-granddaughter, Elouise Rick. A Memorial Service in memory of Bev will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., at the Port Susan Camping Club Adult Center, 12015 Marine Dr., Tulalip, WA. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Beverly Nord to the https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.