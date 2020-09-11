Beverly Jean Wilke of Lynwood, WA died August 24, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1934 to Leroy and Alice Davis in Cleveland, Ohio. She married Walter B. Wilke on November 20, 1951 in Hoopeston, IL. Survivors include her children James A. Wilke(Marilyn) of Sammamish, WA, Donald W. Wilke of Leavenworth, WA, and Marianne P. Johnson(Paul) of Tacoma, WA; sister Marilyn Hopfer of Vancouver WA and brother Robert (Bob) Davis(Ginger) of So.CleElum, Wa. Grandchildren are Joshua Wilke, Anna McKenna(David), and Daniel Wilke. Great-granddaughter is Aria McKenna. Beverly graduated Valedictorian from Cissna Park H.S. in Cissna Park, IL. She then attended Presbyterian School of Nursing in Chicago, IL. She worked as an R.N. in Labor and Delivery at Doctor's Hospital and in Cardiac Care at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, WA. She also taught Cardiac Care nationally and internationally.

Beverly loved the outdoors, both climbing mountains and working in her garden. She and her husband joined the Mountaineers Club which resulted in her climbing all the tallest peaks on the west coast except Mt. McKinley. She climbed Mt. Rainier 3 times and became a climbing instructor and leader. She also like fly fishing. Beverly loved God and participated in the meals ministry at Mountain View Community Church. She also was a teacher in Bible Study Fellowship. Her family and friends will greatly miss her.

There will be a viewing at Floral Hills Home and Cemetery in Lynwood, WA from 9:00-11:00 A.M., Memorial Service at 11:00 followed by a graveside internment. June 13, 1934 - August 24, 2020



