1/1
Beverly Wilke
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Jean Wilke of Lynwood, WA died August 24, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1934 to Leroy and Alice Davis in Cleveland, Ohio. She married Walter B. Wilke on November 20, 1951 in Hoopeston, IL. Survivors include her children James A. Wilke(Marilyn) of Sammamish, WA, Donald W. Wilke of Leavenworth, WA, and Marianne P. Johnson(Paul) of Tacoma, WA; sister Marilyn Hopfer of Vancouver WA and brother Robert (Bob) Davis(Ginger) of So.CleElum, Wa. Grandchildren are Joshua Wilke, Anna McKenna(David), and Daniel Wilke. Great-granddaughter is Aria McKenna. Beverly graduated Valedictorian from Cissna Park H.S. in Cissna Park, IL. She then attended Presbyterian School of Nursing in Chicago, IL. She worked as an R.N. in Labor and Delivery at Doctor's Hospital and in Cardiac Care at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, WA. She also taught Cardiac Care nationally and internationally.
Beverly loved the outdoors, both climbing mountains and working in her garden. She and her husband joined the Mountaineers Club which resulted in her climbing all the tallest peaks on the west coast except Mt. McKinley. She climbed Mt. Rainier 3 times and became a climbing instructor and leader. She also like fly fishing. Beverly loved God and participated in the meals ministry at Mountain View Community Church. She also was a teacher in Bible Study Fellowship. Her family and friends will greatly miss her.
There will be a viewing at Floral Hills Home and Cemetery in Lynwood, WA from 9:00-11:00 A.M., Memorial Service at 11:00 followed by a graveside internment. June 13, 1934 - August 24, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills
409 Filbert Road
Lynnwood, WA 980364934
4256721800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved