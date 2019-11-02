In Loving Memory of Dr. Bill Brust Dad You held my hand when I was small You caught me when I fell You were the hero of my childhood And latter years as well. Every time I think of you My heart fills with pride And though I will always miss you I know you're by my side. In laughter and in sorrow In sunshine and in rain I know you're watching over me until we meet again. Not a day goes by that I don't think of you and feel blessed to have had you as my Dad. I love and miss you very much but find comfort in knowing that you are still around making sure we are all ok. Much Love, Linda
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 2, 2019