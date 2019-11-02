Send Flowers Obituary

In Loving Memory of Dr. Bill Brust Dad You held my hand when I was small You caught me when I fell You were the hero of my childhood And latter years as well. Every time I think of you My heart fills with pride And though I will always miss you I know you're by my side. In laughter and in sorrow In sunshine and in rain I know you're watching over me until we meet again. Not a day goes by that I don't think of you and feel blessed to have had you as my Dad. I love and miss you very much but find comfort in knowing that you are still around making sure we are all ok. Much Love, Linda

