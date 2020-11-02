In Loving Memory



Dad

You held my hand when I was small

You caught me when I fell

You were the hero of my childhood

And latter years as well.



Every time I think of you

My hear fills with pride

And though I will always miss you

I know you're by my (our) side.



In laughter and in sorrow

In sunshine and in rain

I know you're watching over me

until we meet again.



Not a day goes by that I don't think about you and wish for one more hug and smile. I count my blessing every day to have had the world's best dad.



Much love, Linda

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store