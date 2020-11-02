1/2
Bill Brust
In Loving Memory
 
Dad
You held my hand when I was small
You caught me when I fell
You were the hero of my childhood
And latter years as well.
 
Every time I think of you
My hear fills with pride
And though I will always miss you
I know you're by my (our) side.
 
In laughter and in sorrow
In sunshine and in rain
I know you're watching over me
until we meet again.
 
Not a day goes by that I don't think about you and wish for one more hug and smile. I count my blessing every day to have had the world's best dad.
 
Much love, Linda

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 2 to Nov. 30, 2020.
October 30, 2020

Those we love never go away. They walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, but forever dear. Your memory will never grow old.
