In Loving Memory
Dad
You held my hand when I was small
You caught me when I fell
You were the hero of my childhood
And latter years as well.
Every time I think of you
My hear fills with pride
And though I will always miss you
I know you're by my (our) side.
In laughter and in sorrow
In sunshine and in rain
I know you're watching over me
until we meet again.
Not a day goes by that I don't think about you and wish for one more hug and smile. I count my blessing every day to have had the world's best dad.
Much love, Linda
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 2 to Nov. 30, 2020.