We lost one of the last men from the "Greatest Generation." Dad, Bill Deller, peacefully passed away while in rehab following a surgery. At 98 years old, he had a lifetime of dedication and contribution to his family, his friends, his community, his students, his athletes and his country. He never complained, he never bragged, he just always gave back. Although he was a brave Navy pilot during World War II, the Korean War and as a reservist for many years, he didn't talk much about his missions. He just faithfully performed his duties for his country.

Dad made a big impact on many people as an educator, coach and advisor; first at Everett High School and then for many years at Everett Community College as the Dean of Students. He was a golf, swimming, gymnastics and track coach and many of his former athletes still talk about him as a father figure.

He was always there for those in need. When disabled veterans returned from Vietnam to EVCC, he rented a wheelchair and wheeled himself across campus to find out where access needed to be improved, way before ADA. When there was racial unrest across the country in the 60's EVCC students wanted to form the first Black Student Union. But there were no African American faculty to serve as the advisor, so Dad didn't hesitate and jumped into that role.

When international students had visa issues he would drive with them to Seattle to help them through the immigration process. He would buy them turkeys for their lonely holidays and food when they were hungry. Out of his own pocket, that wasn't that deep, he would buy and deliver Christmas trees for faculty that could not afford them. Dad knew Diversity, Equity and Inclusion way before most. In recognition of his service to the college, EVCC appropriately honored Dad a few years ago by naming the outdoor plaza after him, "Bill Deller Plaza."

In addition to founding the Everett Community College Foundation that provided scholarships for students in need, Dad was an active volunteer in the community well into his 80's.

Dad was a loyal friend. For many years he was a regular at Legion Memorial golf course with his fellow coaches and buddies. At his home at Washington Oakes, he quickly formed friendships, joined the choir, immediately participated in the book club and volunteered for the board.

Most importantly, Dad was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. When Mom was diagnosed with dementia, he took care of her every day for five years until she passed. Dad had time for birthdays for his great-grandchildren and as many family events as he could get to.

Dad was preceded in death by his wife Lois Deller, son, Steve Deller, brother Robert Deller, sister Joyce Ruscetta and parents Estelle and Lottie Deller. He is survived by sons John Deller (Monaree), Mike Deller (Cathy) and daughter Patti Safley (Tom). He was a marvelous, loving grandfather of twelve and great-grandfather of ten.

A family gravesite ceremony will be held later this month and a Celebration of Life for friends will be held when it is healthy to do so.

Those wishing to make donations in Dad's name may give to:

Everett Community College Foundation's Bill Deller Family Scholarship Fund.

As was so well said by one of Dad's closest friends, Bill showed so many folks how to live one's life that maybe he left a piece of himself in all of us who were so lucky to have met and known him.

June 28, 1922 - August 9, 2020