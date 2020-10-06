Bill (William) Edward Weeda, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, retired dairyman, mixer driver, and builder passed away on September 18, 2020 after a final battle with cancer. Bill was 68.

Bill was proceeded in death by his father Arie, beloved mother Hazina, and elder brother Jake.

Bill is survived by his wife Patty (Leapoldt) Weeda; sister Elly (Weeda) Rampoldi and husband Mike; sister in law Mary (Koch) Weeda; son Michael Weeda, wife Ellen and grandsons Lucas and Ryker; daughter Rachael (Weeda) Price, husband Toby and grandsons Xavier, Emett, Linus, Maverick, and Ford; son Daniel Weeda, wife Mandy and grandson Vaughn; son Sean Weeda and granddaughters Ava and Pyper; son Kenny Weeda and granddaughter Melody; step-daughter Alycia Buchholz and partner Jay Giebel, step grandchildren Colton Murry, Blake and Rylee; step-son Greg Buchholz and step-grandsons Gabe and Evans, as well as nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

Bill was born in Artesia, California on Dec. 27, 1951 to Arie and Hazina Weeda.

The family relocated in 1958, to begin dairy farming in Escalon, CA. Bill spent his early years helping on the dairy while developing interests in sports, history, vehicles and music. Bill attended Ripon Christian Schools and graduated in 1970. He attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids Michigan and Fresno State.

Bill worked on the Weeda Family Dairy, and in dairy construction thru the 1970's. Bill and his first wife Barbara (Dotinga) moved the family to Arlington, WA in 1980 to begin their own business. The Beracah Valley Dairy sat on 120 acres surrounded by beautifully forested hills. Bill was involved in dairy's Young Cooperators Organization, serving a term as President during his dairy years. Bill sold the dairy to the Snohomish County Parks Dept in 1998. The land is now the site of the North Trailhead of the Centennial Trail Park. The main barn still stands as a testimony to the farm's history dating back to WWII. Following dairying, Bill built two custom homes above the park & dairy land. Bill then went on to work as a concrete mixer driver retiring in 2017. Bill noted he never missed being a dairyman, but he and the family consider those as incredible years. The Beracah Dairy years were as hard working as they were magical for his children and the bond to their "Dad".

Bill married Patty in 2005, and together they enjoyed 15 great years of marriage and nearly two decades together! They called Arlington & Stanwood, WA their homes while partnering in Real Estate and rental property ventures together. They retired & relocated to Sun City, AZ in 2019. Together they enjoyed entertaining for gatherings of family and friends, poolside lounging, quality time together, and traveling. Their travels took them to Israel, Alaska, Mexico, Hawaii, Europe including the Beaches of Normandy and visiting friends & family in the Netherlands. They are forever one another's Honey Bear and Sugar Bear!

Bill lived as a man of great faith, a member of Foursquare Church, and a true family man. He remained committed to supporting Missions Programs & Foster Children Charities. Bill lived as a passionate Oakland Raiders superfan, and a true Ford Mustang enthusiast. Bill's first Mustang was a new 1969. Later in life he had a rotating collection of pristine Ford Mustangs. He lived as a loyal and accommodating friend. Bill truly enjoyed golfing with family and friends, and always knew the best spot for a cool IPA at a local brew pub! Friends and family members were always the focus with much laughter and joy in conversation from cheers to cheers!

Bill will be greatly missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved him!

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been set up in Bill's honor donating to Mission & Foster Charities. Please send Donations to: Stanwood Foursquare Church (c/o Bill Weeda) PO Box 183 Stanwood, WA 98292.

Memorial Services Oct. 10th at 1:00pm, Foursquare Church 27007 90th Ave NW, Stanwood, WA 98292. CDC gathering guidelines in place.

Please RSVP to attend the services to Rachael (Weeda) Price via text, call, or email. 360-421-7406, rachaelprice77@gmail.com or to request an email video link to be sent after the service.

December 27, 1951 - September 18, 2020