Billie Scott Cheesman Aug. 12, 1945 - Dec. 17, 2019 Billie Scott Cheesman was taken to heaven on December 17, 2019. He was born in Hepler, KS on August 12, 1945. Billie is survived by his wife, Sherilyn, of 54 years; four daughters, countless grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and nephews. He moved his family to the Arlington, WA area 25 years ago from California. He enjoyed camping, woodworking and sharing the good word of the Lord. As a wonderful loving Chirstian man, he touched the lives of so many he came in contact with. The biggest teddy bear in the world will be missed. We love you dad.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 5, 2020