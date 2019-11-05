Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billie Geraldine Klein. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Send Flowers Obituary

Billie Geraldine Klein, age 93, left this world on November 1, 2019. She was born to Douglas and Louella Woolen in Rocky Ford, Colorado. During her childhood years, her family moved frequently around the country in order for her father to find work during the Great Depression. In 1939, Billie met Paul Klein when the family had moved to the Arlington, WA area. After nearly three years of courtship, they were married on March 5, 1942. In 1984, Paul and Billie retired from farming, and they bought a motor home and traveled through most states of the country, touring, visiting family and making friends along the way. They also took several trips to Hawaii, Alaska and Mexico; and for many years spent their winters in the Palm Springs area. Billie was a prolific reader, and loved reading books from many different genres. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was known for her delicious apple pie and wonderful potato salad. Billie was preceded in death by Paul, after 68 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her parents, and her dear siblings, sister, Betty Klein and brothers, Jack and Dean Woolen. Billie will be missed by her family: her children, Judy (Tom) Warren, Carol (Bud) Davis, Mark (Debbie) Klein, Dale (Debbie) Klein; grandchildren, Stacey (Randy) Ayers, Chris (Ceci) Warren, Tamara Gane, Mark (Jennifer) Miller, Matthew (Rachel) Klein, Aaron (Karla) Klein, Nick (Crystal) Klein, Paul Travis Klein, BillieMarie (Troy) Picou, and Savannah Klein; eleven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her dearest friend, her brother-in-law, Elmer Klein and his family; and Leola Klein. At Billie's request, there will be a private gathering in her memory with interment at Arlington Cemetery.





